COVID-19 cases in El Paso spikes to 1,161 new cases, 4 new deaths; community spread to blame, City says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported 1,161 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new record after weeks of highs in new cases, active cases, hospitalizations and number of people in the ICU.

The Health Department also reported four additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus in El Paso to 567. All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 40s, one female in her 60s, one female in her 70s and one female in her 90s.

The state also reported 104 additional cases, which are part of the delayed local results from CDC weeks 40, 41, 42 and 43.

There are currently 9,406 active cases. There were 571 reported hospitalizations, and 159 individuals in the ICU.

The cumulative number of positive cases now stands at 36,025, of which 25,875 individual, or 71.8 percent, have recovered.

City officials attribute the spike in cases to an overall increase in cases seen over the last month due in part to ongoing community spread.

To address the spike in cases, Mayor Dee Margo, the Department of Public Health and Office of Emergency Management implemented further restrictions to slow the spread; and additional restrictions are under consideration.

Health officials reported that the community spread is due in part to the following factors:

· Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not following proper health protocol and are not isolating;

· Residents are continuing to host or attend house parties, social gatherings or family gatherings;

· Residents are not wearing face masks while out in public or around people that do not live in the same household;

· Individuals who have tested positive are not being cooperative with Contact Tracers by failing to answer their calls, provide accurate information, or do not adhere to their recommendations.

City officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the COVID-19 data and outline the restrictions. You can watch the news conference on this page at that time.

