COVID-19 cases in El Paso shoots up to 21

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are now 21 COVID-19 cases in El Paso, according to Department of Health officials.

The health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a digital news conference. Some of the new cases were tested outside of the Department of Health and not every patient has been hospitalized.

The number is separate from Fort Bliss numbers, which are being kept by military officials.

There were 12 reported cases on Tuesday, meaning the number of cases grew by nine.

Age Range Number of Cases Teens 2 20s 4 30s 4 40s 4 50s 2 60s 4 70s 1

There have been 100 tests conducted since Monday, officials said.

City officials are working on getting better demographics on the current cases, officials said during the news conference.