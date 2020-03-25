Breaking News
COVID-19 cases in El Paso shoots up to 21

COVID-19 cases in El Paso shoots up to 21

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are now 21 COVID-19 cases in El Paso, according to Department of Health officials.

The health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a digital news conference. Some of the new cases were tested outside of the Department of Health and not every patient has been hospitalized.

The number is separate from Fort Bliss numbers, which are being kept by military officials.

There were 12 reported cases on Tuesday, meaning the number of cases grew by nine.

Age RangeNumber of Cases
Teens2
20s4
30s4
40s4
50s2
60s4
70s1

There have been 100 tests conducted since Monday, officials said.

City officials are working on getting better demographics on the current cases, officials said during the news conference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Camp lawyer for migrants in Matamoros Mexico explains 'lack of due process'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camp lawyer for migrants in Matamoros Mexico explains 'lack of due process'"

Lawyer Charlene DCruz describes being embedded in caravan with 6000 migrants in Nov 2018 from Central America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawyer Charlene DCruz describes being embedded in caravan with 6000 migrants in Nov 2018 from Central America"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

EPISD offers free meals during school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD offers free meals during school closure"

City of El Paso officials say now 21 cases in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso officials say now 21 cases in El Paso"

Trump: Major disaster declarations for several states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Major disaster declarations for several states"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz