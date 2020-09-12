COVID-19 cases confirmed at two SISD schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the Socorro Independent School District on Friday confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at two of its schools.

Officials said staff at Desert Wind Elementary School and Eastlake High School tested positive; however, the schools were not closed.

Last Friday, SISD revised its phased reopening plan. The revised plan now includes teachers having the flexibility to work from home or on campus through Oct. 2.

According to SISD, a limited number of students whose families have extenuating circumstances and have been approved by the schools will begin online instruction on campus starting Sept. 14, as per their parents’ choice.

SISD said it will inform parents and employees of the campus if there are any positive cases.