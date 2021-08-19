COVID-19 Booster shots available at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – TTUHSC El Paso and TTP El Paso will administer booster shots during a vaccine drive on campus to those immunocompromised individuals who meet the CDC’s recommendations.

During the drive, we will administer the Pfizer vaccine. If you previously received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you may receive the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot.

The vaccination schedule and location are as follows:

1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29

Medical Sciences Building II, 1st floor, 137 Rick Francis St.

Parking will be available in lots marked T3, P11 and P7

Currently, the CDC’s recommendations for booster shots include people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Booster shots are available to all who qualify, including our faculty, students and staff, their families, and the El Paso community. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and those interested must complete a registration application at: https://elpasottuhsc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eCJVlnct0PTH3wi

