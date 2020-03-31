COVID-19 affected renters urged to speak with landlords ahead of April 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For renters across the Borderland, Wednesday’s date may strike panic. No, it’s not April Fool’s Day – it’s the day rent is due.

The El Paso Apartment Association (EPAA) says renters who have found themselves out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic are urged to speak with their landlords or property managers before April 1.

“To prevent more problems for themselves later, apartment residents need to communicate with their property manager before they miss paying their rent,” said Demetrio Jimenez, Chairperson of the EPAA COVID-19 Task Force. “Many apartment communities already have created plans on how to work with their residents in this unprecedented crisis. There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach for this situation and each apartment owner must decide what they are able to do, and how, to help their impacted residents. The best strategy is for managers and residents to work together to find the best solution under the circumstances. Providing a secure home for all residents is the primary goal.”

The El Paso Apartment Association is an affiliate of the Texas Apartment Association, which is encouraging members to waive late fees and consider options like payment plans, as possible, for residents affected by COVID-19.

During the global pandemic, home is exactly where most people should be in order to follow El Paso’s ‘Stay at Home’ orders. Property owners throughout the city say they understand that shelter is important, even if you’re unable to pay rent at this time.

However, they caution renters who think landlords have infinite financial resources to cover delinquent tenants. “The truth is many apartment owners are at great financial risk now. They must continue to pay the mortgage to prevent eventually losing their credit or their properties, make employee payroll, and pay utilities, insurance, taxes and all other expenses of maintaining apartment units,” said Jimenez.

The EPAA says affiliated property managers are hoping to work with those who have been most affected financially by the crisis but say on-time rent payments are crucial to property owners being able to provide homes to renters and are asking those who have the ability to pay rent on time to do so.

The Texas Supreme Court issued an order to halt evictions during the pandemic, but the EPAA says it’s unknown how long the crisis will last and how quickly any relief will come to renters who are most affected. Not all relief offered to property owners applies to all rental property owners, so there is still uncertainty for many landlords.

EPAA encourages all renters to review the many resources compiled by the Texas Apartment Association, available at www.taa.org/renters/helpful-info.

“This is a difficult time for renters, apartment owners, managers and employees alike,” Jimenez said. “But if we work together and maintain open lines of communication, then we are much more likely to come out of this difficult time intact, so we can all return to our lives.”