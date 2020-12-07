COVID-19 active cases in El Paso rise to nearly 38,000

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health announced on Monday morning nine new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total of deaths to 1,019.

All nine patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man and one woman in their 50s, one woman in her 60s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 70s, three women in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; the deaths occurred between the third week of October and the last week of October.

The Health Department also reported 453 new cases, as well as seven weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 46, 47, 48 and 49. We are currently in CDC Week 50.

There are 37,915 active cases, 705 hospitalized patients and 277 patients in the ICU.

Health officials said that 50,637 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, or 56 percent of all patients.

The additional data can be found on the COVID dashboard at www.EPStrong.org.

