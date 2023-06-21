EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 18-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle that came to rest on a basketball court at Tim Foster Park on Father’s Day, according to court documents.

Court documents state the vehicle was still running and the transmission was in drive. Gabriel Martinez, 18, was found dead inside the vehicle and reportedly suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, according to court documents.

Two 9mm casings were found in the street in front of the 14400 block of Smokey Point and tire marks were found in the dirt and grassy areas of the park. The tire marks were connected to the area where the vehicle was found, according to court documents.

Surveillance video captured in the area showed two male subjects walking across the park,

coming from the alleyway in the northeast corner of the park.

One of the subjects was a light skinned male who was wearing a red T-shirt and ripped blue jeans. The other subject was a black male and was wearing a red t-shirt and dark colored jeans. The two subjects walked in the direction of the location where the casings were found, according to court documents. Moments after, the two individuals were seen running the other way.

According to court documents, Z’Mari Theus Leishaun, 17, and Jovani Salas, 2, (who has been listed as an involved individual) were on the phone with Leishaun’s mother and told her that Anthony Zubia, 17, “had a gun, he started tweaking and started shooting it everywhere at the park.”

On Monday, June 19, Leishaun’s mother was able to locate her son at 24-year-old Alexis Mora’s residence who reportedly sheltered Leishaun and Zubia but had no knowledge of the shooting, according to court documents.

Court filings show Mora’s murder charges were later dropped.