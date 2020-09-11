Court docs show what led an El Paso man to allegedly punch a dog several times

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New details show what led up to the moment an El Paso man punched a dog several times as the animal yelped in pain.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Dennis Zamora allegedly punched the family dog named Scooby several times after the dog licked his hand.

The dog belonged to Zamora’s stepfather who wanted to press charges after finding out about the incident.

Timeline

Court documents show that on August 27 Zamora’s stepfather heard his other younger stepson yelling at Zamora to stop hitting the dog. When Zamora’s stepfather checked downstairs to see what was going on, his younger stepson told him about the incident.

Zamora’s stepfather then observed his dog Scooby hiding behind the back corner of the house in the backyard, curled up in fear.

At first, the suspect alleged that the dog bit him, but authorities said Zamora had no signs of bite marks or injuries.

Authorities said Zamora’s stepfather reviewed a surveillance camera and witnessed Zamora punching the dog on the body several times.

Zamora’s younger brother also stated that he could hear Scooby crying and yelping in the backyard and observed Zamora punching Scooby with a closed fist at least 10 times.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage and reported that it showed Zamora punching the dog several times as the dog laid on its back in a submissive manner.

Detectives reported that the dog did not act aggressive at any time while reviewing the surveillance video.