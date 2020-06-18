Court documents detail threat that led to former Clint ISD teacher being arrested for ‘terroristic threat’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former special education teacher at Clint Junior High School is accused of making terroristic threats during a conversation with a co-worker.

Sonia Hernandez, 28, was arrested on June 15 by El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies. A Clint Independent School District spokeswoman said Hernandez no longer works at the district.

According to investigators, Hernandez sent out an e-mail to her co-workers on Tuesday, June 2. Authorities said Hernandez expressed in the e-mail how “we all have different opinions about what is going on in the Country and ended the message by saying, ‘God Bless you all.’ ‘With love.'”

After the message was sent, authorities said a concerned co-worker reached out to Hernandez on Facebook messenger. During the exchange, Hernandez allegedly typed, “God is with us and I WILL DIE FOR MY COUNTRY AND MY STUDENTS IT ENDS HERE.”

Hernandez then reportedly typed, “IM GOING DOMESTIC TERRORIST! Keep me in your prayers SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE MY SISTER IN CHRIST!”

After the incident the co-worker reported it to the principal of the school who then reported it to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Hernandez’s arrest warrant, her employer said she has a history of mental illness.