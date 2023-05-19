EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old man was recently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting happened outside a bar in West El Paso on Friday, May 12.

Court documents state Brandon Mendoza, 21 allegedly kicked a 24-year-old man in the head numerous times after he was shot by an individual. That individual has not been identified.

Court documents state that officers were dispatched to Profe Bar at around 1 a.m. in reference to a shooting and saw that the 24-year-old victim had a gunshot wound on his left leg as he was being loaded into an ambulance. Officers gathered a statement from the victim once he was transported to a local hospital, according to court documents.

The victim told officers that he arrived at Profe Bar with a large group of friends and noticed that some of his friends began to argue with some individuals outside of the bar. The victim said he was familiar with the individuals who were “about to fight with his friends,” according to court documents.

As the fight began, the victim said he saw one of the individuals take out a handgun and pointed it towards him, firing two shots. The victim told officers he felt a “burning sensation” on his left leg and realized he had been shot. The victim said he fell to the ground which is when Mendoza allegedly ran towards him and began to kick his head numerous times, according to court documents.

The victim told officers that he knows Mendoza and the male individual “hang out together and associate with gang members,” according to court documents. The victim said Mendoza and the subject allegedly ran away from the area and got into a black SUV.