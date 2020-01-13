Court case for El Paso judge dismissed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The DWI case against an El Paso judge has been dismissed in Santa Fe.

Deputies arrested Magistrate Judge Ray Gutierrez in October after they say he backed into another vehicle in the Santa Fe Opera parking lot. They say he performed poorly during field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content above a .08.

But his defense attorneys raised concerns about the video evidence, saying the state couldn’t verify its authenticity. Judge David Segura suppressed that evidence and as a result, prosecutors dismissed the charges.