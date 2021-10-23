Court attorney temporarily shuts down West El Paso massage parlor for alleged illegal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West-side massage parlor, New Style Health Spa Massage, also known as New Health Spa Massage, was shut down Thursday by a temporary restraining order from the El Paso County Attorney’s Office for alleged “habitual illegal activity. “

The case was initiated by the Nuisance Abatement Team of the El Paso County Attorney’s Office after law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance and undercover operations at the massage parlor located at 6330 North Mesa., Ste. G.

The lawsuit alleges that “New Health Spa Massage,” the owner Mingjuan Zhang, and operator, Lingfang Sun, habitually violate sections of the Texas Occupations Code (OCC) and the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code (CPRC). According to a release from the county attorney, violations include operating without a license, hiring unlicensed therapists, failing to keep records on clients and employees, and offering sexual contact.

New Health Spa Massage, a massage parlor in west El Paso, is temporarily shut down by a court order due to alleged illegal activity. It is expected to be shut down until November 1, according to a court order.

During the past twelve months, county attorney investigators conducted surveillance of the business, documenting habitual irregularities, such as all-male customers, and employees dressed inappropriately for work in a massage establishment.

Investigators say they also found evidence that at least one employee lives on the property, suggesting human trafficking.

Additionally, New Health Spa Massage advertises on websites known to solicit “exotic massages”, according to a release.

“The Nuisance Abatement Team will seek immediate relief in circumstances like this one, where illegal activity operates as a legitimate business, and has the opportunity to exploit vulnerable populations. I am always grateful for the assistance my office receives from all law enforcement agencies in gathering the necessary evidence to support our legal fillings…” Jo Anne Bernal, El Paso county attorney.

The evidence in the case was presented on Wednesday in the 210th District Court and the request for a Temporary Restraining Order was approved by Judge Alyssa Perez. The establishment was closed Thursday and will remain closed at least until November 1, when the court will hear evidence to consider the approval of a temporary injunction.

“The pandemic has not slowed down our efforts to protect residents from criminal activity and assist suspected victims of sexual trafficking,” Bernal said.

The lawsuit is the result of work between the Texas Department of Licensing Regulation (TDLR), the Texas Department of Public Safety (TX DPS), El Paso Police Department VICE Unit, and the El Paso County Attorney’s Office.

