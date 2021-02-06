Couple recalls when fallen police officer Darian Jarrott stayed on side of highway for 3 hours helping them

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – James and Sandi Newhouse from Arizona are heartbroken after hearing the news that New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott had been killed right by where they met him a few months back.

They tell KTSM they remember Jarrott as a happy, young policeman who waited with them for three hours on the side of the highway.

“Sandi’s parents had a tire blow out about eight, nine o’clock at night so it was pitch black and we were stuck on the shoulder of the road. The cars were going by us really fast 70, 80 miles an hour typical interstate 10,” said James Newhouse. “Officer Jarrott came out and was behind us with his lights on to make sure everybody knew we were there.”

The Newhouse’s say Jarrott didn’t have to stay, but he did, for three hours on the side of the road until someone came with a tire. However, he didn’t just stay in his vehicle, instead, he spent the time visiting and petting the couple’s dogs.

“He had a great attitude and I asked him do you like working at nights cause he was out there by himself and he said yeah I like helping people,” said Sandi Newhouse.

Jarrott leaves behind three children with one on the way, the Newhouse’s teared up remembering how Jarrott spoke to them about his children that night on the side of the road.

“He said he was really happy with his children and it’s just sad,” said Sandi Jarrott.

James Newhouse works in law enforcement in Arizona and said Officer Jarrott made such an impact on him and his family just after those few hours spent visiting. Newhouse is sure his family is only one of many who have been touched by Jarrott’s kindness.