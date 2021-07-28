Couple killed in Northeast crash identified

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Two people died in Tuesday morning’s crash at the 10400 block of Dyer Street.

Investigators identified the victims, a driver of a 2012 Mini Cooper as 65-year-old Dennis Marenius and his passenger, 66-year-old Anita Ellen Marenius.

According to authorities, Marenius was approaching the intersection of Ameen street when he entered the left designated turning lane to proceed to turn on the 6100 block of Ameen when the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger t-boned the Mini Cooper.

The driver of the Dodge Charger has been identified as 23-year-old Keanu Canady from the 1600 block of N. Zaragoza.

Anita Marenius died at the scene as a result of the impact. Fire Medical Services transported Dennis Marenius to a local hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

Fire medical services also transported Canady, the driver of the Dodge Charger, to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Failure to yield the right of way to the Dodge Charger was a contributing factor to this crash. These two fatalities count as the 38th and 39th fatalities of the year compared to 46 this time last year.

