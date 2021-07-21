County to host COVID-19 vaccination, food bank for people and pets

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County will be hosting a dual vaccination and food bank event on July 22, 2021 to support both humans and pets.

El Paso County Commissioner Carlos Leon, of Precinct 1, will be joining University Medical Center and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to host a COVID-19 vaccination event that also doubles as a food drive.

The event will take place from 9 am to 2pm on Thursday (July 22, 2021) in the Desert Acceptance-Scare Dance region near the East Montana Community.

Both the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available, as well as food distribution. Pet food will also be available while supplies last.

For inquiries, call 915-227-1025 or 915-929-0969.

