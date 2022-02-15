EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department are inviting the public to participate in the second of two meetings regarding their “Great Parks for Everyone” plan

Participants will see a visual interpretation of the master plan adopted in 2021 which can also be found by visiting this website.

“With this visual in mind, Parks and Recreation staff will then initiate a discussion about a name update concept– keeping the name Ascarate but adding language that describes the vision of the master plan,” county officials shared. EL PASO COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT

In 2018, the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department created a regional park plan. The plan focused on needed improvements within existing parks, but also identified the need for a broader master planning process that considered public recreation needs and preferences based on input received by the community and stakeholders.

The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. via a call to 469-848-0274, phone conference ID 185 720 792#.

Artist renditions of proposed Ascarate redesign

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.