County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Anthony, Canutillo, Vinton and Westway residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Emergency Service District #2 will provide 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines to residents of Anthony, Canutillo, Vinton and Westway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The drive-thru event will administer first-come, first-serve vaccines at the Emergency Service District #2 at 510 Vinton Rd.
Residents are asked to fill out a registration form and questionnaire before heading out to the event. The forms can be found at https://www.epcountyesd2.org/.
The event is a partnership between El Paso County, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas State Health Services and the Rio Grande Council of Governments.
For more information call ESD #2 at 915-851-0304.