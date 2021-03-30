County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Anthony, Canutillo, Vinton and Westway residents

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Emergency Service District #2 will provide 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines to residents of Anthony, Canutillo, Vinton and Westway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The drive-thru event will administer first-come, first-serve vaccines at the Emergency Service District #2 at 510 Vinton Rd.

Residents are asked to fill out a registration form and questionnaire before heading out to the event. The forms can be found at https://www.epcountyesd2.org/.

The event is a partnership between El Paso County, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas State Health Services and the Rio Grande Council of Governments.

For more information call ESD #2 at 915-851-0304.