EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, El Paso County Commissioners Court told county staff to prepare to end the parking fees charged to Ascarate Park visitors on regular weekends starting in April.

County officials add that the fees will remain for holidays and major events.

“I’m glad the County Commissioners Court supported this proposal…This is El Paso’s Central Park, and should be as accessible as possible to the public, especially given the light the pandemic has shined on both the importance of health/wellness and on equity.” Commissioner David Stout

The county’s action to eliminate the fee except for special events and holidays leave opens up almost 90 weekend days.

“Making the park more accessible for the vast majority of weekends will help our ongoing efforts to raise Ascarate Park’s profile and draw people, which will have a multiplying effect as we move toward our master planning and concessions development efforts,” Stout added.

“I invite the community to join us for planning sessions on March 12 and 16. For information on those sessions, check out @epcountyparks on Facebook.”

Ascarate Park is the largest public-use recreational park in El Paso County at 400-plus acres.

The park includes a 18-hole 72 par golf course, 9-hole executive course, and clubhouse and concessions; the 48-acre surface lake and lakeside boardwalk; the fully-equipped aquatic center; playgrounds including the soon-to-open All Abilities playground; the concert area; The Healing Garden; and picnic facilities.

