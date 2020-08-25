County tax rates remain unchanged — why that still means a higher tax bill

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you own property in El Paso County you’ll likely be paying more in taxes next year.

With zero participation from the public — not one person signing up to speak in person or online — County Commissioners voted to keep the tax rates the same next fiscal year during Monday’s special meeting.

The County and the County Hospital District, which includes UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital, won’t see a tax rate increase. However, because property values have gone up about four percent, according to records, you can expect the county’s portion of the tax bill to increase.

The average home value in El Paso County is just over $130,000, which County officials says will increase the tax payments by about $11 per year – seven of those dollars will go to the county and four to the hospital district.

