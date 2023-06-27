EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All eastbound lanes on Rojas Drive between Bill Burnett Drive and Chapel Hill Road will be closed for possibly two months while maintenance crews repair the roadway.

According to El Paso County, a shifting of concrete pavement was reported on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. County maintenance crews then closed the section of the roadway at around 6 p.m.

The county adds westbound lanes will remain open through the area and has provided a map of where the closure will take place as well as alternate routes.