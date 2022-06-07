EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is calling on the skateboarding community once again to provide their input on designing three new skateparks.

The following County parks include: Agua Dulce, Gallegos and Estrella.

Officials say funding for the new skateparks comes from the TPWD Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant that was awarded to the County in June 2021.

The approximately $1.3 million grant was awarded in partnership with KABOOM!, a national non-profit organization that works to achieve play space equity.

The meeting can be attended virtually Tuesday, June 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participants for the virtual meeting can log on via Zoom.

Beginning June 7-21, residents will be able to provide additional feedback by taking an online survey by

visiting here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.