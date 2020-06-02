County residents eligible for rent assistance through CARES Act funds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Commissioners Court approved $1 million in CARES Act Funds last week to assist residents living outside city limits with rent assistance.

The funds will be released to landlords based on specific criteria through the County’s General Assistance Program.

The program allocates up to $700 per unit per month for two months for unpaid rent in arrears to landlords as long as they agree to certain guidelines. Landlords are required to waive all late fees and interest for the month(s) in arrears, allow tenate payment plan for any rent due in excess of $1,400 for the month(s) in arrears, refrain from initiating eviction process.

The program is eligible for units located outside El Paso City limits.

Tenants who are in arrears must also meet certain criteria to be eligible for the rent assistance program. They must be current on rent through March 31 and income levels pre-COVID-19 must be within 150% of federal poverty level or there must be a loss of income related to the COVID-19 crisis. Proof of bank statements will be required.

For additional information and application information, visit the El Paso County Website.

COVID-19-one-pager-informational-flier_EngandSpanishDownload

