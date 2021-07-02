County pools to close on Monday in observance of Independence Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All County pools, in addition to the El Paso County Parks & Recreation offices, will be closed Monday, July 5th.

The pools, which include Ascarate, Fabens and Canutillo will be closed due to routine maintenance.

Pools will re-open on Tuesday, July 6 for their normal swim sessions 12:00pm – 2:00pm and 3:00pm – 5:00pm should weather permit.

CLOSED

• El Paso County Sportspark administrative offices

• All County Pools: Ascarate, Fabens & Canutillo (routine maintenance)

OPEN

• Ascarate Golf Course – 6am to 8pm

• All County Parks 5:30am to 11pm

El Paso County Parks & Recreation would like to remind the public that all county parks are alcohol and tobacco free facilities.

For more information please visit us at epcountyparks.com or call 915-771-2380

