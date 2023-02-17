EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department is hiring seasonal lifeguards for the summer.

Full- and part-time positions are open to anyone over the age of 15 years old.

County officials are offering applicants up to $800 in hiring incentives.

Applicants are required to have American Red Cross lifeguard certification by the time of employment. This includes first aid, CPR and automated external defibrillator.

Available positions include seasonal lifeguards and lead lifeguards, with lead positions requiring at least two seasons of experience.

You can visit www.epcounty.com/careers to apply.