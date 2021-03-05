County names new Economic Development director

El Paso News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the county of El Paso named Michael D. Hernandez its new Economic Development director.

Hernandez, who currently serves on the Workforce Solutions Borderplex Board of Directors, starts in his new role on Monday.

“I am honored and excited to lead El Paso County’s economic development team and continue to strengthen our region with support for businesses and employment that further enriches our community,” Hernandez said. “With our talent, partnerships with The University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech University, as well as being home to Fort Bliss and at the heart of a major manufacturing hub, we have all the right elements for diversifying our economy and building El Paso County into a globally competitive powerhouse.”

Hernandez formerly served as executive director of the Horizon City Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization committed to attracting and expanding business to Horizon. Prior to that, he worked on elections policy with the National Conference of State Legislatures, serving as editor of the organizations official publication, The Canvass.

He was also a public policy analyst for the Texas House of Representatives’ House Research Organization.

Hernandez is a UTEP graduate and a former El Paso Times journalist who covered local government, the military, education, business and other topics for more than 11 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local man arrested on child pornography charges

El Paso COVID-19 data -- 3.5.21

Drive-Time Extras: More Q&A with Buzz, Mike, and Tricia

Drive-Time: Special report on El Paso's Morning Radio DJS

Leeser asks Abbott to reconsider masks decision

LCPD asks public to lookout for porch pirates

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner