County temporarily shuts down Cincinnati area bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Cincinnati entertainment area bar is temporarily closed amid ongoing scrutiny by the El Paso County Attorney’s office. It faces a one-year closure after investigators allege employees sold drugs, patrons drugged drinks, and minors were served alcohol under its roof.

Frank Ricci, the Rockin’ Cigar Bar & Grill owner, was notified of a restraining order toward his business on Thursday after the county attorney’s office filed a lawsuit on Tuesday. The bar will remain closed until the injunction hearing is scheduled in early December.

The petition filed in civil court alleges various reasons for wanting to close the business, including alleged complaints of overcrowding, selling alcohol to drunken patrons, and numerous altercations stemming from the bar.

The attorney’s office is also seeking a temporary injunction against the bar for a year or “gives bond with sufficient surety as approved by the court in the penal sum of at least $1,000,” along with not violating state laws.

“Defendants knowingly tolerate the criminal activity and fail to make reasonable attempts to abate these activities,” the county attorney’s office alleges in its lawsuit.

The bar is one of the locations, U.S. army personnel cannot visit. And investigators from Fort Bliss worked with the El Paso Police Department to conduct surveillance on the business.

In one example, an undercover investigator from an Army investigator was allegedly assaulted at the bar after allegedly purchasing cocaine from the bouncer. An affidavit of the alleged assault says on October 24, an Army agent and El Paso police identified the individual who assaulted the other Army agent.

The unnamed subject was grabbed before he attempted to flee from law enforcement. According to the affidavit, he was then tackled by other officers when an object fell out of his waistband.

“I saw a gun on the floor and took immediate possession of it,” the affidavit states. “As this was all going on, people in the crowd were attempting to intervene and prevent him from being arrested.”

The officer stated people in the crowd shouted, “That’s the bouncer, leave him alone!” Police then moved him after the crowd began chanting anti-police remarks.

This story will be updated.

