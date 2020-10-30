County judges from five largest Texas counties show support for El Paso County Judge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Judges from five of the largest counties in Texas are showing support for El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

County Judges from Bexar, Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Travis counties all have sent letters to Governor Greg Abbott supporting Judge Samaniego on his orders.

In the letter, the Judges from the five counties explain to Governor Abbott that they are in the best position to know what appropriate services their communities need.

The County Judges also mention that the Texas Government Code Chapter 418 allows a county judge the power to declare a local disaster within the county for certain circumstances.

You can read the letter below: