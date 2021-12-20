County Judge urges residents to ‘reduce the risk’ as COVID cases rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Against the backdrop of the holiday season and the surge of COVID cases, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego released a statement urging residents to celebrate responsibly, while also working to reducing the risk of transmission.

According to officials, as of Monday, El Paso County is in Stage 2 on the Covid-19 Scorecard – with Stage 1 being the worst.. On Monday, the Health Department reported 337 hospitalizations in El Paso with 116 patients in ICU due to COVID-19.

In total, there have been 2, 948 individuals who have passed away from the virus.

“If you are attending a gathering this holiday season or making plans to travel please do your part to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 for you and your loved ones by getting your vaccine or booster if you haven’t already, and by following public health guidelines like mask-wearing whenever possible…we must work together so that we don’t see another surge in cases. I applaud the businesses and individuals who have taken it upon themselves to have self-imposed restrictions and who are taking action into their own hands in order to keep customers safe.” County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego

The Department of Public Health wants to remind El Pasoans of guidelines that include recommendations for activities related to holiday shopping and holiday gatherings. Some of those guidelines include:

Consider not gathering with individuals not in the same household.

Consider avoiding travel anywhere.

Celebrate virtually.

Shop online as much as possible.

Avoid shopping at peak hours.

At-risk loved ones should remain at home and not venture out to shop.

Do not gather outside of stores before opening hours.

Get vaccinated/boosted.

Always where your mask.

To view the Department of Public Health 2021 Holiday Season and Holiday Travel Guide click here.

As a reminder, COVID-19 Infusion Treatment is now available without a doctor’s referral. Please call the Texas Infusion Hotline for assistance at 1-800-742-5990 to ensure you meet the criteria and schedule an appointment.

