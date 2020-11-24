County Judge Samaniego to give update on stay home order and COVID relief program for local businesses

Watch the news conference on this page at 5 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will hold a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on the county’s Stay Home order and to highlight COVID-19 resources for local businesses.

El Paso County Chief Administrator Betsy Keller, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mario Rascon, and Commander Ryan Urrutia with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will also speak at the news conference.

The news conference will be at 5 p.m.



