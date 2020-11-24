County Judge Samaniego to give update on stay home order and COVID relief program for local businesses

El Paso News

Watch the news conference on this page at 5 p.m.

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will hold a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on the county’s Stay Home order and to highlight COVID-19 resources for local businesses.

El Paso County Chief Administrator Betsy Keller, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mario Rascon, and Commander Ryan Urrutia with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will also speak at the news conference.

The news conference will be at 5 p.m.

KTSM 9 News will stream the news conference in the player below at that time.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Why a negative virus test result can be misleading

Priests bless local hospitals

El Paso native is a finalist in national mariachi competition

UTEP won't have fans for start of season

City temporarily suspends curbside recycling collections starting Dec. 1

Las Cruces man accused of attacking stepfather with hammer, charged with attempted murder

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report