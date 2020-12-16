County Judge Samaniego to discuss amendment to County’s Stay Home, Work Safe Order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego, along with area health care workers, will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss an amendment to the County’s Stay Home, Work Safe Order, as well as provide a message to the community in preparation for the upcoming holidays.
The news conference will be at 5 p.m.
On Monday, Samaniego said during a County Commissioner’s meeting that the county will be imposing a curfew for the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The curfew could be similar the ones imposed in October and November, which ran from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and included a $500 fine for violations. People going to work, grocery shopping or to seek medical attention would be exempt.
You can view the news conference in the player below at 5 p.m.:
