County Judge Samaniego responds to Mayor Leeser’s veto of City Council

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego issued a statement in response to Mayor Oscar Leeser’s action to veto an El Paso City Council item.

Samaniego supports Leeser’s veto would authorize the Texas Combination Tax and Revenue Certifications of Obligation.

“I commend Mayor Oscar Leeser on his decision to veto the City Council’s approval authorizing the issuance of Texas Combination Tax and Revenue Certifications of Obligation. I truly support the Mayor’s views on the uncertainty of El Paso’s immediate future due to the complexity of the on-going pandemic, the initial stages of an imminent booster initiative, and the growing concerns of the virus variations,” he wrote.

“As political leaders, we need to re-establish our financial priorities and make sound decisions during these challenging times. I fully support the Mayor for staying true to his values and ultimately the community,” he continued.

