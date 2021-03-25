County Judge asks young El Pasoans to be patient as first-come, first-serve vaccines offered Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday vaccines will be offered to Montana Vista residents and then on a first-serve basis. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told KTSM 9 News that the location was chosen in an effort to reach more rural and vulnerable populations in the community.

“There’s a lot of people out here who don’t get out or can’t drive or something and that’s great for them,” said Margaret Schafer, resident in Far East El Paso resident.

Schafer lives right across the street from the fire station in Montana Vista where the vaccines will be administered on Friday. She said she is vaccine-hesitant, but will get the vaccine on Friday because it’s so convenient.

“I probably would have procrastinated a little bit longer to tell you the truth, but you’ve got to get over it right,” said Schafer.

The County has 1,400 vaccines to administer at ESD #2 Fire Station, 5411 Paso View Drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, from 9 a.m. to noon, vaccines will be strictly for those who live nearby. After 12 p.m. is when vaccines will be available to anyone, with no appointment needed.

“After 12, it is open to anyone from 18 and above independent of underlying conditions or age or anything like that,” said Samaniego.

While anyone can come, Samaniego asks that younger people still wait and let the older population go first.

“My concern is that we haven’t finished completing some of the most vulnerable. So I’m really asking for the community — and I know they’ve always responded really well — to try and get as many of the 60 and above, as many of the people who are vulnerable individuals who are not mobile, we really want to make sure that we do get the vulnerable population first,” said Samaniego.

He said that he believes appointments are the best way to get the vaccine administered. It will depend on how the first-come, first-serve process goes on Friday that will determine if the County will offer it again.

“Look at what happened in Pecos and Midland and Odessa — they got a lot of our people over there, so (that’s) one of the things that could happen,” said Samaniego.

For Friday’s vaccination clinic in Montana Vista, no appointments are required. However, residents will be asked to show proof that they live nearby to get vaccinated before noon.