County Judge asks Governor for support; says he intends to impose new curfew

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego penned a letter to Governor Greg Abbott Friday, asking for additional resources for the ongoing COVID-19 catastrophe.

“One of our most urgent needs is continued support with fatality management,” Samaniego wrote. He went on to say the Medical Examiner’s Office is reporting that 234 bodies are being held at the county’s main morgue and the nine mobile morgues.

“My sense of urgency is to continue to do everything possible to maintain the integrity and dignity of our fellow El Pasoans who have been lost to this virus,” said Samaniego.

The letter comes just hours after the state activated a 36 Texas National Guard personnel team to provide services at the Medical Examiner’s Office beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Judge Samaniego also says he intends to impose a stricter curfew between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and limit recreational and international traffic. He is asking the Governor for support with the curfew, despite the Governor’s hesitation to enact stricter limits throughout the state during the rising number of COVID cases — especially in West Texas.