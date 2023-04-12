EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Works is hosting two free community events on Saturday, April 15th from 8 a.m. to noon. The department’s goal is to provide residents an opportunity to safely dispose of household waste – unwanted items.
Here is a list of drop off instructions and locations:
• Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, Fabens, Texas 79835
• Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd., Canutillo, Texas 79835
Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:
Tires
- A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.
- Only 5 tires per residence.
- Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.
- Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.
Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste
- One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.
- Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.
- Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, videogames, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.
- CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.