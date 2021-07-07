County hosting free clean up event for residents to get rid of unwanted items

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The County of El Paso is hosting a free community clean up event for residents to get rid of unwanted items, like bulk trash and electronics.

El Paso County residents can dispose of items on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in East El Paso.

The drop off location is 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, Texas 79938.

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as followed:

Tires

· A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

· Only 5 tires per residence.

· Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

· Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

· One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.

· Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

· Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

· CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival. For any questions, contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.