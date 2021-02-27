Foster says meeting needs to include property owners regarding county historical district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, the El Paso Economic Development Department held a virtual town hall to hear from property owners about establishing a national historic district in Downtown El Paso.

“The goal of this nomination has always remained relatively simple: promoting regional economic development,” said Interim Economic Development Director Jose Landeros, adding that such a designation could help promote heritage tourism and downtown investment and create federal and state tax incentive incentives, including up to 45 percent of the cost of remodeling.

Landeros was quick to point out that a historic designation does not impose any additional requirements on property owners, including this in his presentation:

“Under Federal Law, the listing of a property in the National Register places no restrictions on what a non-federal owner may do with their property up to and including destruction, unless the property is involved in a project that receives Federal assistance, usually funding or licensing/permitting.”

While the majority of those who spoke at the meeting were in favor of such a designation, others felt the meeting was not a place where all concerns would be properly considered.

Paul Foster, who owns several downtown buildings, including about 25 properties in the proposed area, said he wanted the opportunity for property owners to meet with both city and county officials about the issue.

“I have found that the existing system allows for adequate access to the historic process without forcing every property be designated as historic. I appreciate what I think you’re trying to do this morning with this meeting, but candidly and respectfully, I believe that having another Commissioner’s Court meeting with your proposed downtown historic district is not going to accomplish anything,” said Foster, who called into the meeting. “There needs to be substantial and meaningful dialogue involving the county, the city and representative downtown property owners for there to be any real hope of your project moving forward.”

Foster asked that a meeting be set up involving one or more elected county officials, one or more city officials and a number of downtown property owners. If that were to happen, Foster said, each party could air their concerns and make progress on this topic.

El Paso County hopes to establish a Downtown Historic District aimed at recognizing nearly 300 historical properties. It has prompted controversy because it would recognize 13 properties in the Duranguito neighborhood, where the city plans on building the multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center.

The city has maintained a stance that the properties within the neighborhood do not have historical significance and should not be a part of the county’s district.

Sam Rodriguez, the city chief operations and transportation officer, spoke virtually at the meeting, requesting that the proposed arena (MPC) be taken out of the county’s proposed historic district.

“I’m here to reiterate the request from city council to modify the boundary and remove the MPC from the downtown national historic district boundary, as has been stated in the past, the city doesn’t stand to gain any tax credits as a result of the MPC footprint being within the national historic district,” Rodriguez said. “And so it would definitely also hinder our process in our ability to continue in the development of the MPC.”

He added that the request to remove the MPC from the boundaries only accounts for 5 acres, or about 2.5 percent, of the more than 144 acres that makes up the proposed boundaries.

The county hopes to establish the district are in the hands of the Texas Historical Commission, the state’s highest historic preservation agency. A review board approved the county’s application in January but that was before property owners within the district raised issue.

Throughout February, various discussions were held among city and county leaders about the county’s application because of a city ordinance. The law seems to regulate properties identified in H-Overlays or historical districts designated by the city.

City officials are timid about removing the ordinance, which has never been enforced, due to new concerns about losing control to the state.

If approved, the district will be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places under the National Park Service. The clock is ticking and the result of the county’s application may likely be revealed in the Spring.

Saturday’s meeting comes as county officials look to submit a second historical district application for Segundo Barrio. The Downtown district poses an initial test that will show what challenges may come for the second application.