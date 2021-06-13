County Historical Commission pursues markers for Bowie High School, plans for Ruben Salazar next year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Historical Commission is pursuing two state-sanctioned markers for Bowie High School, which will stand as tributes to the school’s storied past.

Among them are a historical marker in tribute to the 1949 Bowie Bears that won the state baseball championship. The marker for the baseball team will be different from an ordinary marker. Janine Young, co-chair of the markers committee for the commission, said it will be under the undertold markers, which shed light on historical accounts not widely known.

The effort for the markers was done in the hopes of aligning with centennial celebrations of Bowie High School, Young said.

The original Bowie High School building / Courtesy of the El Paso Independent School District

Simon Chandler said Osvaldo Velez initiated the push to recognize the community’s history. The two know the anniversary will be important and they looked at the process to obtain a marker.

Efforts to setup a marker in memory of the baseball team is also being supported by Francisco Ordaz, the Bowie High School principal and Arthur Beck, the school’s student activities manager.

She says there are also plans to apply for markers for the late journalist Ruben Salazar, who was born in Juárez and lived in El Paso. Salazar reported for the Los Angeles Times before his death on August 29, 1970. He was struck in the head by a gas canister shot by a sheriff’s deputy into a bar the journalist was sitting in after covering a protest.

Young says the commission hopes to apply for the marker in Spring 2022. A location has not been decided on yet.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.