County commissioners to vote on vaccination site for maquila workers on Monday

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court will vote on creating a vaccination site for maquila workers this week. It’s an effort to get more borderland residents vaccinated for COVID-19.

Tuesday’s vote will lead to an establishment of a vaccination site at the Tornillo port of entry and to create agreements for funding. The effort will have maquiladora workers from Juárez bussed to the port of entry so they can receive a vaccine at the port of entry.

The county intends on using 50,000 Johnson & Johnson doses to get the workers protection from the COVID-19 virus.

