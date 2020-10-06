County Attorney alleges prostitution at East El Paso massage parlor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An East El Paso massage parlor is closed Monday after a temporary restraining order was issued by the El Paso County Attorney’s office.

Health Massage located at 10420 Montwood Drive, Suite G near Yarbrough is accused of “habitual illegal activity” by the County Attorney’s office. A temporary restraining order was issued to close the parlor until a hearing scheduled October 13.

The allegations come after an 18-month investigation from law enforcement and stand inspectors which documented at least 25 violations at the massage parlor, , including operating without a license, allowing massage therapists to dress in a sexually provocative manner, and allowing employees to live on the premises.

The restraining order alleges Health Massage was advertising on websites commonly used to offer sex services, using phrases leading a person to believe sex would be offered in exchange for compensation.

Court documents also show evidence of employees living at the parlor.

The evidence in the case was presented on Friday, October 2, 2020, in the 171st District Court, and the request for a Temporary Restraining Order was approved by the Honorable Judge Bonnie Rangel. The establishment was closed today Monday, October 5, 2020, and will remain closed at least until Friday, October 16, 2020, when the Court will hear evidence to consider the approval of a Temporary Injunction.