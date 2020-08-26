Country music star to take part in 2020 Minerpalooza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Country music star Jon Pardi will perform virtually at the 2020 Minerpalooza.

The University of Texas at El Paso made the announcement on Wednesday.

UTEP officials said Pardi will present a virtual performance that will air on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW, the local affiliate of the CW Network (Channel 7.2).

“This year, we are excited that country star Jon Pardi will headline the 30-year celebration of Minerpalooza,” said Jorge Vazquez, executive director of UTEP’s Office of Special Events. “His music will resonate throughout El Paso, and everyone is welcome to dance and sing along! We invite the El Paso community to celebrate with us as we take this party right to your home.”

Pardi’s performance will be preceded by virtual elements that celebrate the 30th year of the University’s back-to-school tradition, including appearances from UTEP’s spirit teams and President Heather Wilson.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring Minerpalooza to everyone safely and in the comfort of their own home,” said Nicole Aguilar, Minerpalooza organizer and director of UTEP’s Student Engagement and Leadership Center. “Hosting an event that means so much to our students and university in a new format has been a goal of ours, and we’re ready for an unforgettable night!”

The 30th annual Minerpalooza will take place Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

About Jon Pardi: Pardi’s platinum-certified album “California Sunrise” (Capitol Records Nashville) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, earning him CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year honors in 2017. Pardi dominated the top of the country music charts with consecutive No. 1 hits including two-time platinum-selling songs “Dirt on My Boots” and “Head Over Boots,” and platinum-certified “Heartache on the Dance Floor.” Most recently, “Night Shift” hit Billboard’s Top 10 Airplay charts, and “She Ain’t In It” landed in the top 25.