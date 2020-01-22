Council votes to postpone Morgan censure, again

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Council Representatives once again decided to postpone a vote to censure City Representative Sam Morgan, who stands accused of domestic violence.

The council first took up the idea at the end of October, then delayed it for two months. Tuesday, Council members again expressed concern the city could open itself up to legal liability if the censure is passed but Morgan is eventually cleared of wrongdoing.

City Representative Alexsandra Annello was the lone vote against another delay. Representatives Peter Svarzbein and Claudia Ordaz-Perez were not present for the vote.