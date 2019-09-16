Council to discuss Hernandez’s ability to regain seat in special election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Council is expected to discuss City Representative Cassandra Hernandez’s eligibility to run for her own seat in a special election meant to replace her on Monday.

The council will receive a legal briefing behind closed doors during Monday morning’s special work session. As KTSM previously reported, the City Attorney says Hernandez is legally able to be on the ballot in November.

Ms. Hernandez is permitted by law to run in the special election for District 3. Pursuant to state law, she is required to run to regain the seat she vacated. Karla Nieman, El Paso City Attorney

The election was called after a Facebook page went up declaring Hernandez’s run for Mayor in 2020. Hernandez says the post was unintentional.

KTSM spoke with Hernandez last week, and when asked whether she still plans on running for mayor Hernandez says she’s focused on keeping her seat in District 3.

“I was voted into office, it is the constituents it is the electorate, it is the voters who should determine if I stay in this role or not it is not council’s authority,” Hernandez told KTSM.

Hernandez’s district covers parts of the Lower Valley and East El Paso, including the Walmart shooting site and potential memorial locations.