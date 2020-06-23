Council to consider Robert E. Lee Road name change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A week after the El Paso Independent School District voted to change the name of one of its schools, El Paso City Council is now considering whether to rename a street that was named in honor of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Robert E. Lee stretches from Gateway Boulevard West to Montana Avenue near Airway in East-Central El Paso.

At Tuesday’s Council Meeting, City Representatives will discuss the possibility of changing the road’s name. It’s not the first time Council will discuss the topic. As KTSM previously reported, back in 2017, El Pasoans proposed the idea of changing the Robert E. Lee street name when racial tensions flared after a white supremacist killed a protester during a Charlottesville demonstration.

Fort Bliss renamed part of Robert E. Lee Road and Fort Bliss Gate to Buffalo Soldier Road in 2014, which commemorated the 1870 expedition by the all African American 9th Calvary.

Track One Restaurant is a business along Robert E. Lee Road. KTSM spoke with a co-owner who says she agrees with the name change.

“We agree to it because my husband is ex-military. So we support the Buffalo Soldiers and their history, and what they did. So we’re okay with it. If it were for another name that we weren’t so okay with, we had said it should be named after the Track One Boulevard. Its been here for so long, so it only makes sense,” Track One co-owner Lolly McDermott said.

The agenda item comes almost a week after the EPISD Board of Trustees approved to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary in Northeast El Paso.

KTSM will have updates on the Council’s decision Tuesday during our newscasts.