EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Council voted to terminate the agreement between the City and Kemper Sports Management for the Butterfield Trail Golf Club on Tuesday.

Kemper Sports is the company that was operating the course for the City. Butterfield is slated to close at the end of the month in order to save the City about $1 million per year.

As KTSM previously reported, El Paso-based company Hanson Asset Management wants to buy the golf course. The proposal is still under review.