Council OKs lease for Butterfield Trail Golf Course

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There’s a new lifeline for the El Paso Airport’s Butterfield Trail Golf Course. City Council voted unanimously to lease the course to a company called Spirit Golf Management during Tuesday’s meeting.

The $125,000 per-year lease will last ten years. Spirit Golf also runs Picacho Hills Country Club in Las Cruces.

As KTSM previously reported, Butterfield Trail was closed in May due to budget issues caused by the pandemic. The City says the course could reopen as soon as this fall.

