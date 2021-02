EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In response to the natural gas shortages in Texas and the region, Costco

stores in Juarez will stop making cakes and other baked goods.

The Costco warehouse in Ciudad Juarez said it’s an attempt at reducing the use of natural gas.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, many people across the border buy and re-sell Costco cakes. The abrupt stop could lead to people losing income.

Costo plans to continue making cakes once the gas shortage in Texas is sorted.