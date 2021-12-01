Coronado High ‘lockout’ due to suspect with toy gun

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coronado High staff, students and parents were put on edge Wednesday afternoon, after reports of an ‘armed person near campus’ triggered a lockout for the West El Paso school.

El Paso ISD officials say that within minutes of the first call, district police officers were able to find the suspect and took that person into custody.

The lockout caused students to send frantic texts to friends and parents, with many other emails and social media posts incorrectly stating that the situation was due to an ‘active shooter’ at the school.

EPISD confirmed that the gun was a toy, and the school went back to normal status without incident.

