EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An employee at Coronado High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official with the El Paso Independent School District.

The district said the employee has not been on campus for more than a week and has not had contact with students.

KTSM 9 News previously reported that on Oct. 1, EPISD schools are scheduled to reopen campuses in phases for in-person learning.