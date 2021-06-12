Cooling centers to remain open as heat wave hits Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cooling centers across the Borderland will remain open through June 20 as El Paso endures triple-digit temperatures.

The city is opening an additional cooling station to reach as many residents as possible, however, due to low demand, the cooling center at the Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center will be closed starting Sunday. Guests will be directed to the Valle Bajo Community Center, one mile south of the recreation center, starting on Monday.

An additional cooling station at the Memorial Park Senior Center is open starting Saturday.

The free cooling stations are located at:

Galatzan Rec Center , 650 Wallenberg Dr. (Districts 1 and 8)

, 650 Wallenberg Dr. (Districts 1 and 8) Memorial Park Senior Center , 1800 Byron St. (District 2)

, 1800 Byron St. (District 2) Veterans Rec Center , 5301 Salem Dr. (District 4)

, 5301 Salem Dr. (District 4) Chamizal Rec Center , 2101 Cypress Ave. (District 8)

, 2101 Cypress Ave. (District 8) Gary Del Palacio Rec Center , 3001 Parkwood St. (District 3 and 7)

, 3001 Parkwood St. (District 3 and 7) Valle Bajo Community Center , 7380 Alameda Ave. (District 3 and 7)

, 7380 Alameda Ave. (District 3 and 7) Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11620 Vista del Sol Dr. (Districts 5, 6 and 7)

The cooling stations are open on the following schedules:

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.​

The use of face masks is strongly encouraged. For more information about heat safety, visit elpasoready.org/extreme-heat.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.