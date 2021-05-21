Cool Canyon Nights returns to McKelligon Canyon this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After two years, Cool Canyon Nights presented by WestStar is coming back to McKelligon Canyon next month.

You can expect the sounds of the Borderland echoing through the outdoor amphitheater as local bands will be performing Thursdays, starting June 17 until September 2.

It’s the 10th season where music fans can enjoy a live show with the breeze of the Sun City. It’s a free live experience that both fans and bands seem to be looking forward to enjoying.

“We are bringing in 12 different bands on the main stage and five supporting acts playing on a number of nights. It’s great to have live music back again in the canyon. We are so excited,” said Brad Dubow, Market President of Townsquare Media.

There will be two bands every night, one on the main stage, the other will have a patio performance.

Cool Canyon Nights is produced by Townsquare Media and El Paso Live. You can view the schedule below:

